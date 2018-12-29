Fox News commentator and writer dies suddenly, aged 26

A conservative US writer and commentator has died at the age of 26.

The death of Bre Payton, a writer for The Federalist news site and a frequent guest on the Fox News Channel and other media outlets, was confirmed by her friend Morgan Murtaugh.

Ms Murtaugh tweeted that she found Ms Payton unconscious on Thursday morning and doctors determined she had H1N1 flu - also known as swine flu - and meningitis.

In recent appearances on Fox News, Ms Payton had condemned what she called "fake news" media coverage of President Donald Trump and "sexist and bigoted" coverage of First Lady Melania Trump.

An obituary in The Federalist called Ms Payton "joyful, hard-working and compassionate". It said she had a deep Christian faith.

In a tweet, Meghan McCain, daughter of the late John McCain, called Ms Payton "a wonderful, fearless, vibrant, intelligent young woman".

The Federalist said Ms Payton received a journalism degree in 2015 from Patrick Henry College in Virginia and joined news site that April.

She later appeared as a guest commentator on the Fox News Channel and One America News Network.

Ms Payton is survived by her parents George and Cindy, siblings James, Jack, Christina and Cheekie, and boyfriend Ryan Colby.

