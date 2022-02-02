Four men charged over death of actor Michael K Williams

Four men face charges that they were members of a drug distribution gang that supplied a deadly mix of drugs to The Wire actor Michael K Williams who overdosed last year.

The renowned actor died just hours after buying fentanyl-laced heroin in a street deal recorded on surveillance video.

All four men were arrested on Tuesday and are accused of distributing fentanyl-laced heroin of the kind that caused the death of Williams.

The actor gained fame playing Omar Little on the HBO series that portrayed drug gangs like the one authorities say the four defendants belong to.

Williams had spoken frankly in interviews about his experiences with addiction.

Three of the defendants are accused of belonging to the gang that sold to Williams and made initial appearances on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

A gang member accused of handing Williams the drugs, Irvin Cartagena, was also charged with causing the actor’s death and was arrested in Puerto Rico, authorities said.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday in Puerto Rico, and it was not immediately clear who would represent him.

The arrests were announced in a press release from US Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The US attorney said the crimes and charges resulted from a “public health crisis”.

“And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy,” the prosecutor said.

Sewell said police detectives in Brooklyn “lived this case, never relenting in their investigation until they could bring a measure of justice to Michael K Williams and his family”.

New York City's medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams (54) died of acute drug intoxication on September 6.

Relatives found him dead in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the medical examiner’s office ruled that Williams’ death was an accident.

But according to court papers, Williams' death resulted from drugs sold by a drug trafficking organisation known as DTO that has operated since at least August 2020 in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighbourhood.

Members of the organisation sold the actor heroin laced with fentanyl on September 5, authorities said in a criminal complaint, with Cartagena handing Williams the drugs in a transaction captured on nearby surveillance video, screen shots of which were released by authorities.

The video showed Williams met Cartagena and other people a block from his apartment the day before his body was found, according to the complaint.

Williams talked with the group, and one of the people placed his hand on Williams’ shoulder to show he recognised him, according to the complaint.

Williams then appeared to speak with Cartagena, who walked around a row of bins, retrieved a plastic bag and handed it to Williams, the court papers said.

The men continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight amid apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan even after knowing that Williams had died from one of their products, authorities said.

The others charged were identified as Hector Robles (57), Luis Cruz (56) and Carlos Macci (70), all of Brooklyn. Their lawyers did not immediately return messages seeking comment. It wasn't clear whether they were the men seen in the surveillance video.

All three were ordered to be detained at their initial court appearances.

The conspiracy charges against all four carry a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years.

The charge against Cartagena accusing him of causing the actor’s death carries a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Cartagena had been arrested in February 2021 on state drug charges in Brooklyn after selling four small waxy paper bags to an undercover investigator, according to a federal complaint against him. At the time, he was on pre-trial release from a gun charge arrest in August 2020.

He pleaded guilty on August 26 to disorderly conduct in both crimes and was sentenced to time served, the complaint read.



