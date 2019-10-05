Four men who are believed to have been homeless have been brutally attacked and killed in New York City.

Four homeless men killed while sleeping in New York City rampage

New York Police Department Detective Annette Shelton said a fifth man was also attacked with a large metal object, and he remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The weapon has been seized by police.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 2am local time (7am GMT) while one assault was in progress in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

The victims were apparently asleep when they were attacked in three different locations in Chinatown.

The four men who died all suffered trauma to the head, police said.

A 24-year-old suspect is in custody, but has yet to be charged.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

PA Media