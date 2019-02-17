Authorities say four people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a domestic dispute in Mississippi led to a fatal hostage situation.

Four dead and suspect in custody after hostage stand-off in Mississippi - report

The incident began at about 2.30am on Saturday inside a home in the city of Clinton and lasted for about 12 hours, city spokesman Mark Jones said.

Mr Jones said four people were killed but did not provide any other details about the deaths in the Jackson suburb.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said a suspect had been taken into custody.

Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman said two small children who had been inside the home were released before the hostage situation came to an end.

The MBI took over the case because the shooting involved police, Captain Johnny Poulos said. He could not provide any information on what led to the shooting.

