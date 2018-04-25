Former President George H W Bush is out of intensive care after being admitted to hospital a day after his wife's funeral.

Former US President George H W Bush out of intensive care

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said the 93-year-old former president has been moved to a regular patient room and is expected to remain at Houston Methodist Hospital for "several more days".

Mr Bush is being treated for an infection that spread to his blood. Mr McGrath said Mr Bush is "alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends," and that doctors are "very pleased with his progress".

The nation's 41st president has been in hospital since Sunday, a day after the funeral for Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years. Mr McGrath said Bush was thankful for prayers and good wishes.

He said the former president was more focused on the Houston Rockets playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves "than anything that landed him in the hospital".

