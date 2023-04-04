Former US President Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records

Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump is now officially a criminal defendant – the first time in US history a sitting or former president has been in this position.

The hearing before a Manhattan court got underway shortly before 7.30pm Irish time with Trump arraigned on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actress during his 2016 campaign.

A stony-faced Trump entered the courtroom, flanked by security officers and his legal team. He did not respond to reporters’ questions.

He pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump sat with his hands folded as he entered his plea flanked by his lawyers.

"Not guilty," he said when asked how he pleaded.

Taken together, the charges carry a maximum sentence of 136 years in prison under New York law but an actual prison sentence, if he is convicted at a trial, would almost certainly be far less than that.

While falsifying business records in New York on its own is a misdemeanour punishable by no more than one year in prison, it is elevated to a felony punishable by up to four years in prison when done to advance or conceal another crime.

Prosecutors accused Trump of paying two women to suppress their accounts of sexual encounters with him.

The indictment, unsealed after Trump's court appearance along with a statement of facts, alleged that Trump and others violated election laws through a scheme to suppress the publication of negative information about him ahead of the 2016 US election. The two women were adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The Manhattan grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that indicted Trump heard evidence about a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels has said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006.

Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said he coordinated with Trump on payments to Daniels and to McDougal.

Trump has denied having had sexual relationships with either woman, but has acknowledged reimbursing Cohen.

Some of the evidence against Trump was caught in an audio recording in September 2016 as he and his attorney discussed how to suppress stories about his affair, prosecutors said. Court documents said Trump can be heard saying, "So what do we got to pay for this?"

Trump's reimbursement cheques to a lawyer for the suppression payments falsely stated that the money was for a "retainer agreement", prosecutors said. The indictment accused Trump of falsifying his real estate company's books with intent to defraud.

Prosecutors allege that the first instance of Trump directing hush money payments came in the autumn of 2015, when a former Trump Tower doorman was trying to sell information about an alleged out-of-wedlock child fathered by Trump.

David Pecker, a Trump friend and the publisher of the National Enquirer, made a $30,000 payment to the doorman to acquire the exclusive rights to the story, pursuant to an agreement to protect Trump during his presidential campaign, according to the indictment.

Pecker's company later determined the doorman's story was false, but at Cohen's urging is alleged to have enforced the doorman's confidentiality until after election day

During the hearing, Judge Juan Merchan warned Trump to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest.

He also warned Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he is disruptive, but Trump spoke only a few times to respond to questions.

The judge said he was not imposing a gag order at this point, but he asked both sides to refrain from comments that could lead to civil unrest.

Trump stayed mostly still with his hands steepled or interlaced and looked ahead during the proceedings, which lasted just under an hour.

Speaking to reporters after the arraignment, Todd Blanche, a lawyer for Trump, said: "We're going to fight it. We're going to fight it hard.”

He said the former president was frustrated, upset and angry about the charges.

"But I'll tell you what - he's motivated. And it's not going to stop him. And it's not going to slow him down. And it's exactly what he expected," Blanche added.

The judge set the next court hearing for December 4. Trump’s lawyers asked for him to be excused from attending the hearing in person because of extraordinary security precautions.

Following his court appearance, Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, was due to fly back to his Mar-a-Lago resort where he intends to deliver remarks, his office said.

Earlier the former president had pumped his fist as he left Trump Tower accompanied by Secret Service agents before travelling in an eight-car motorcade down a road along the East River to the court.

As he travelled to court, he posted on his social media platform: "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

Wearing his signature dark suit and red tie, he turned and waved to crowds outside the courthouse building before heading inside to be fingerprinted and processed - a remarkable reckoning after years of investigations into his personal, business and political dealings and an extraordinary moment in US history.

Trump, who was impeached twice by the US House of Representatives but was never convicted in the US Senate, is the first former president to face criminal charges.

Speaking ahead of the court appearance, Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told reporters: “He is strong and ready to go.”

Earlier, Tacopina said in a TV interview that the former president wouldn't plead guilty to lesser charges, even if it might resolve the case. He also said he didn't think the case would make it to a jury.

New York police said they were ready for large protests by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three additional pending investigations are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024. However journalists often outnumbered protesters.

Donald Trump arriving at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Trump, a former reality TV star, has been hyping that narrative to his political advantage, saying he raised more than $8m in the days since the indictment on claims of a “witch hunt”.

His campaign released a fundraising request titled “My last email before arrest” and he has repeatedly assailed the Manhattan district attorney, egged on supporters to protest and claimed without evidence that the judge presiding over the case “hates me” - something his own lawyer has said is not true.

Trump is scheduled to return to his home in Mar-a-Lago, in Florida’s Palm Beach, following his court appearance where he will give a speech. At least 500 prominent supporters have been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

Supporters of Donald Trump demonstrate outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

The arraignment unfolded against the backdrop of heavy security in New York, coming more than two years after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in a failed bid to halt the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s win.

Trump was defiant ahead of his arraignment. He used his social media network to complain that he was going to court in a heavily Democratic area, declaring, “KANGAROO COURT” and “THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE!”

He and his campaign have repeatedly assailed Bragg and even trained scrutiny on members of Bragg's family.

Despite that, the scenes around Trump Tower and the courthouse where Trump will stand before a judge did not feature major unrest. Police tried to keep apart protesters supporting the former president and those opposing him by confining them to separate sides of a park near the courthouse using metal barricades.

Anti-Trump performance artist Michael Picard demonstrates outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Photo: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters in Congress, staged a brief rally at the park, but the scene was so chaotic that it was hard to hear her over the crush of reporters and protesters.

“We’re the party of peace,” Greene said, thanking those Trump supporters present. “Democrats are communists.”

Embattled Republican New York Representative George Santos also showed up in solidarity with Trump, saying: “I want to support the president."

“I think this is unprecedented and it’s a bad day for democracy,” Santos said, suggesting that future prosecutors could target Biden and other presidents with other cases, which “cheapens the judicial system”.

One demonstrator hoisted a sign reading "Trump or death 1776 2024”, but others carried placards showed images of Trump in prison.