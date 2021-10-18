General Colin Powell, a former US secretary of state and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman has died of complications from Covid-19.

A post on his Facebook page said the 84-year-old died today.

"General Colin L Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid-19.

"He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."