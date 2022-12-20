| 6.5°C Dublin

Former Texas policeman who shot dead black woman through her window is jailed for manslaughter

Aaron Dean. Photo: Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP Expand

Aaron Dean. Photo: Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP

A former Texas police officer who fatally shot a woman through a rear window of her home in 2019 has been sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison after being convicted of manslaughter.

Aaron Dean (38) had faced up to 20 years in prison, but jurors also had the option of sentencing him to probation.

