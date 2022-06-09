Former Olympic gymnasts sue FBI for $1bn after mishandling sex-abuse case

A group of 90 women – including former US Olympic team gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman – have sued the FBI, alleging it mishandled its investigation of former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

They allege it allowed him to continue to sexually abuse them even after they had reported him to the bureau in 2015. The women are collectively seeking more than $1bn (€934m) from the FBI in a lawsuit filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

They have joined 13 others who in April filed a similar lawsuit against the FBI, citing a report released by the Justice Department’s inspector general that found the bureau failed to properly investigate serious sex-abuse allegations against Nassar.

Former Team USA gymnast Maggie Nichols said in a statement: “The FBI knew that Larry Nassar was a danger to children when his abuse of me was first reported in September of 2015.

"For 421 days they worked with USA Gymnastics and USOPC (United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee) to hide this information from the public and allowed Nassar to continue molesting young women and girls. It is time for the FBI to be held accountable.”

The FBI did not respond to a request for comment.

The Justice Department report found that USA Gymnastics reached out to the FBI’s Indianapolis field office in July 2015 about the allegations against Nassar, but that office’s inaction led USA Gymnastics to again report Nassar in May 2016 to a Los Angeles FBI field office.

That office put more work into an investigation but took no action against Nassar.

According to the report, Nassar victimised about 70 women and girls between the time when the FBI was first told of the allegations and when Michigan officials arrested him in autumn 2016 on the basis of separate information.

The inspector general for the Department of Justice conceded that “senior officials in the FBI Indianapolis field office failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required, made numerous and fundamental errors when they did respond to them, and violated multiple FBI policies before attempting to blame others when confronted with their shortcomings”.

After the inspector general’s report, which the FBI accepted, the agency issued multiple statements in which it called its actions “inexcusable and a discredit to this organisation”, saying “this should not have happened.”

However, the FBI announced late last month that the agents who mishandled the Nassar investigation would not be charged with a crime.

The FBI did fire one of the agents in September, while the other retired during the Justice Department’s investigation. Both were found to have lied about their roles in the Nassar case to federal investigators.

“My fellow survivors and I were betrayed by every institution that was supposed to protect us,” said Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney. “It is clear that the only path to justice and healing is through the legal process.”

© Washington Post