Former Marine pleads guilty to Capitol attack

Workers install security fencing around the US Capitol in preparation for this weekend's 'Justice for J6' rally in support for those who rioted at the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group that stormed the US Capitol last January 6 has pleaded guilty and will cooperate with investigators against his fellow extremists, marking another win for the Justice Department in its major conspiracy case stemming from the attack.

Jason Dolan (45) is the fourth person associated with the group that recruits current and former military, police and first responders, to plead guilty to conspiracy charges for their roles in Capitol riot.

The former Marine, from Florida, has also agreed to cooperate and testify for the government before any grand juries and trials.

Dolan’s guilty plea comes as authorities in Washington prepare for possible violence during a rally scheduled for tomorrow in defence of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol.

Police have been tracking intelligence indicating members of the Oath Keepers and other extremist groups such as the Proud Boys are planning to attend the rally.

Officials have approved the reinstallation of a temporary fence around the Capitol.

Police are planning for potentially violent clashes and the possibility that protesters may arrive with weapons, sources said.