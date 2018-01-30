Former Dublin Bus worker stole over €14k from the company

A former Dublin Bus worker who stole over €14,000 from the company by logging bogus customer refunds has received a two year suspended sentence.

Rory Mullally (26) was responsible for giving rebates to customers with TaxSaver Leap Cards following a six day Dublin Bus strike in 2016, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court was told.

Mullally, whose father, uncles and grandfather had long careers at Dublin Bus, later told his employers and the gardaí that he had stolen the money to feed his gambling addiction. The court heard he resigned from his post and has since raised the full amount owed to his former employer.

Mullally of Seskin View Road, Tallaght, Dublin, pleaded guilty to dishonestly appropriating amounts belonging to his employer at Dublin Bus Offices, Upper O'Connell Street, on dates between October 14, 2016 and February 20, 2017. He has no previous convictions. Detective Garda John Saunderson said managers at Dublin Bus were looking at how the customer tax rebates were being processed online when they noticed 353 anomalies under Mullally's logs.

The detective told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that Mullally had logged rebates to Leap Card numbers that didn't exist or match customer names. He also had made duplicate rebates. At a meeting with managers in March 2017, Mullally admitted he had been processing these false rebates and taking the cash for himself to feed his gambling problem.

Mullally resigned from his job and gave up €1,045 he had amassed in pension funds over his three years working at Dublin Bus. He also handed in over €1,000 to his former employers days after he quit. Det Gda Saunderson agreed with Shannon Biondi BL, defending, that her client's early guilty plea had saved court time. Ms Biondi submitted to Judge Martin Nolan that Mullally used to go to Dr Quirkey's arcade, which is beside the Dublin Bus office, and spend all his wages.

Counsel said her client was particularly embarrassed about the shame he had brought home to his father. She said Mullally had not gone near a slot machine since March last year and that he now had new employment at a call centre.

Judge Nolan noted that the offending was serious, but accepted that Mullally would not appear before the courts again. He suspended the sentence for two years and ordered that the balance of the owed money raised by Mullally be handed to gardai to pass on to Dublin Bus.

Online Editors