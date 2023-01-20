| -0.9°C Dublin

Folk music legend David Crosby dies as Stills and Nash lead tributes to ‘the glue that held us together’

F39R72 Milan Italy. 1st October 2015. The folk-rock supergroup CROSBY STILLS &amp; NASH performs live on stage at Teatro Degli Arcimboldi Credit: Rodolfo Sassano/Alamy Live News Expand
American pop group The Byrds at London Airport, where they flew in for a 16-day tour. (l-r) Mike Clarke, Chris Hillman, David Crosby, Jim McGuinn and Gene Clark Expand
David Crosby from Crosby, Stills and Nash performing during the 2009 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset Expand
Mike Bedigan and Ellie Iorizzo

Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have led tributes to US musician David Crosby, who was described as the “glue that held us together as our vocals soared”.

The trio formed the influential rock band Crosby, Stills and Nash –  a US supergroup that would later feature Neil Young – in 1968.

