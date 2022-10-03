Florida still devastated by force of Hurricane Ian four days later

A member of the Ukrainian troop brings down a Donetsk Republic flag hoisted on a monument in Lyman. Photo: Reuters

A man carries a cross through an area in Fort Myers where homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian, saying the cross would help hurricane victims with healing and love. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged up the coast.

Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited phone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said billionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues”.

Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Mr Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity.

Florida utilities were working to restore power but, as of yesterday morning, nearly 850,000 homes and businesses were without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.

At least 54 people were confirmed dead: 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. The weakened storm had drifted north yesterday and was expected to dump rain on parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania.

More than 1,000 people were rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, said Daniel Hokanson, the head of the National Guard.

In Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden would travel to Florida on Wednesday.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), said the federal government has been focused on getting resources to needy victims in Florida.

She said the federal government was beginning to bring in the “largest amount of search and rescue assets that I think we’ve ever put in place before” – Fema search and rescue, Coast Guard, personnel from the departments of Interior and Defence – to supplement the state of Florida’s resources.

The bridge to Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was destroyed by the storm, leaving it accessible only by boat or air. The volunteer group Medic Corps, which responds to natural disasters worldwide with pilots, paramedics and doctors, went door-to-door asking residents whether they wanted to be evacuated.

Some flew out by helicopter, and people described the horror of being trapped in their homes as water kept rising.

“The water just kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses — everything just go flying by,” Joe Conforti said, fighting back tears. He said that if it wasn’t for his wife, who suggested they get up on a table to avoid the rising water, he wouldn’t have made it: “I started to lose sensibility, because when the water’s at your door and it’s splashing on the door and you’re seeing how fast it’s moving, there’s no way you’re going to survive that.”

River flooding posed a major challenge at times to rescue and supply delivery efforts. The Myakka River washed over a stretch of Interstate 75, forcing a traffic-snarling highway closure for a while.

While swollen rivers have crested or are near cresting, levels weren’t expected to drop significantly for days, National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Fleming said.

Elsewhere, South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a beach community roughly 115km up the coast from Charleston, was also hit hard. Power remained knocked out to at least half the island on Saturday.

Eddie Wilder, who has been going to Pawleys Island for more than six decades, said it was “insane” to see waves as high as 7.6m wash away a landmark pier near his home.

“We watched it hit the pier and saw the pier disappear,” he said.