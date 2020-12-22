Florida plans to put pythons on the menu

Burmese pythons have established themselves at the top of the local food chain in Florida.

Florida residents may soon be able to enjoy a new delicacy – and help in the fight against an unwanted predator – as a state review finds out if Burmese pythons are safe for consumption.

The pythons, one of the largest snakes in the world, are an invasive species in the Florida everglades.

With a typical length of around five metres, the south-east Asian reptiles were first discovered in the wild in the US in the 1980s and are believed to have been introduced after a pet owner released one.

Since then they have established themselves at the top of the local food chain, decimating the populations of rabbits, racoons, possums and other small mammals.

To help population control efforts, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working with the local department of health to establish if the pythons contain a safe level of mercury to eat, according to CNN.

The purpose of the study is to provide “consumption advisories for Burmese pythons in south Florida to better inform the public”, Susan Neel, a spokesperson for the Conservation Commission, told CNN.

However, Mike Kirkland, the programme manager, said he thought approval to eat the snakes was unlikely, as apex predators often contained unsafe levels of mercury. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

