Florida governor flies two planeloads of migrants to affluent Martha’s Vineyard in ‘political stunt’

Migrants gather after being flown in from Texas on a flight funded by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at Edgartown, Massachusetts. Reuters

The Republican governor of Florida sent two planeloads of undocumented immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, the affluent Massachusetts island that is home to Barack Obama and a host of public figures.

The stunt by Ron DeSantis is an escalation of efforts by Republican state governors to highlight record numbers of crossings at the US-Mexico border under Joe Biden's administration.

Separately, Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, had two busloads of undocumented immigrants driven to Washington, where they were dropped outside the official residence of Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Mr Obama took seven summer holidays on Martha's Vineyard, and in 2019 spent $12 million on a 29-acre estate there.

Famous names who live, or have lived on the island, south of Cape Cod, include Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Meg Ryan, Bill Murray and Larry David.

It is a popular summer holiday destination for entertainment figures, including Oprah Winfrey, and has a year-round population of about 20,000. A spokesman for Mr DeSantis, who is considered a potential Republican presidential nominee in 2024, said the planes were chartered with some of the $12 million Florida has set aside to transport illegal immigrants out of the state.

They said: "States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals, who they have invited into our country by incentivising illegal immigration, through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden administration's open-border policies."

Another added: "Martha's Vineyard residents should be thrilled about this. They vote for sanctuary cities - they get a sanctuary city of their own. And illegal aliens will increase the town's diversity, which is strength. Right?"

The roughly 50 migrants were seen arriving at the island's airport and being put in vans. They were later observed sitting outside a church in Edgartown.

Several migrants said they voluntarily agreed to board a plane in San Antonio, Texas, and it went via Florida.

They had been told they were going to Boston, Massachusetts, they added. The migrants included children as young as three.

Dylan Fernandes, a local Democrat politician, said: "Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need. Many don't know where they are."

Julian Cyr, another Democrat representing Martha's Vineyard, said: "There was no advance notice. The island scrambled to respond. They essentially set up shelters, the equivalent of a hurricane or Nor'easter."

Most of the migrants were Venezuelans. Leonel, 45, who swam across the Rio Grande, said he was grateful to the islanders for giving him a pair of shoes.

The two buses sent from Texas to Washington brought as many as 100 migrants to the vice-president's doorstep. It was a response to comments she had made in a recent interview, saying that the border was "secure".

Customs and Border Protection are logging more than 200,000 encounters with illegal immigrants per month at present. The group sent to Ms Harris's residence, which included children, were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, and were originally from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, accused Republican governors of using migrants as "political pawns" in a "shameful" manner. She said: "It is a political stunt. It is a cruel, inhumane way of treating people who are fleeing communism. We're talking about children, we're talking about families."

The White House was given no advance notice of migrants being dropped at the vice president's residence, but Fox News was, she said.