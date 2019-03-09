Flights resume at New Jersey's Newark airport after fire report shuts runways

Flights at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport resumed on Saturday after the airport closed its runways due to reports of a possible fire in the hold of a Boeing 737 cargo plane that was diverted there, officials said.

Air Transat Flight 942 was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from Montreal, Canada, when it made an emergency landing in Newark at around 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Flight activity has resumed at #EWR after the pilot of an Air Transat flight requested an emergency landing due to a report of fire in the cargo hold of the plane. Plane landed safely. 2 minor injuries unrelated to any smoke condition. Confirm with your carrier for flight status. — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) March 9, 2019

Firefighters responded and passengers were evacuated on emergency slides, the FAA said.

There were two minor injuries "unrelated to any smoke condition," the airport said on Twitter.

Reuters