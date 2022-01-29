Flights cancelled, people told to stay at home as snow storm hits US

A worker clears snow in Times Square during a nor'easter storm in New York. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

People from New York City to Maine awakened today to half a foot of snow as forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions.

The storm comes with high winds and the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.

Parts of 10 states and some major population centres – including Philadelphia, New York and Boston – were in the path of the storm, which was expected to rage throughout today.

Airlines cancelled more than 4,500 flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports, according to FlightAware. Train services were suspended or limited on the Boston-to-Washington corridor.

In West Hartford, Connecticut, a tractor-trailer jacknifed on snow-slicked Interstate 84, closing several westbound lanes.

Officials from Virginia to Maine warned people to stay off the roads amid potential whiteout conditions.

The storm's saving grace is that it is hitting on a weekend, with schools closed and few commuters.

Rhode Island, all of which was under a blizzard warning, banned all nonemergency road travel starting at 8am.

“This is serious. We’re ready for this storm, and we also need Rhode Islanders to be ready,” Governor Dan McKee said. “The best way to handle this storm is to stay home.”

Delaware allowed only essential personnel to drive in two of its three counties.

Massachusetts, where forecasters said some isolated pockets could get as much as 30 inches of snow, banned heavy trucks from interstate highways for most of Saturday.

Shoppers crammed into stores on Friday to stock up on food, generators and snowblowers ahead of the nor'easter, a type of storm so named because its winds typically blow from the northeast as it churns up the east coast.

But there were some concerns about hoarding amid ongoing supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.

New England supermarket giant Stop & Shop pleaded with customers to practice restraint. “We ask shoppers to buy what they need and save some for their neighbours,” the chain said in a statement.

Parts of 10 states were under blizzard warnings: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Areas closest to the coast were expected to bear the brunt of the storm, which could bring wind gusts as high as 70mph in New England.

Coastal New Jersey was forecast to get as much as 18 inches of snow and eastern Long Island up to 17 inches. Philadelphia, New York City, and parts of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia could get 10 inches or more.

In Maryland, the governor mobilized the National Guard.

Washington and Baltimore were spared the worst of the storm.

Snow could fall as fast as 5 inches per hour in spots, including Connecticut, where officials are worried about having enough snowplough drivers amid shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

The worst of the storm was expected to blow by Sunday morning into Canada, where several provinces were under warnings.

