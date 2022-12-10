| 0.9°C Dublin

Flight attendant sues airline after she was fired for being ‘too big’ to close seatbelt

Helen Wilson-Beevers

A fired flight attendant told to fit into a “too small” jump seat is suing her former employer, Spirit Airlines, on the grounds of racial discrimination.

The lawsuit was filed in District Court for South Florida on November 16 by Chelsia Blackmon, who is demanding an unspecified amount in compensation to cover back pay, compensatory damages, and punitive damages. 

