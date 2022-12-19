| 13.4°C Dublin

breaking Five shot dead by gunman in Canada condo attack

An ambulance is parked outside the lobby of a condominium building following a fatal shooting in Vaughan, Ontario Expand

Shweta Sharma

Five people were shot dead and one person injured in a condominium unit in the suburbs of Toronto in Canada after a gunman opened fire, authorities said late on Sunday local time.

The gunman was shot dead by police officers responding at the scene in Vaughan, Ontario, said Chief James MacSween of York regional police.

