Five Memphis police officers charged with murder of driver savagely beaten after traffic stop

Five fired Memphis police officers were charged on Thursday with murder and other crimes over the death of a black driver three days after a traffic stop
Kenyana Dixon tearfully addresses a crowd gathered during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum

Five fired Memphis police officers were charged on Thursday with murder and other crimes over the death of a black driver three days after a traffic stop (Memphis Police Department/AP)

Kenyana Dixon tearfully addresses a crowd gathered during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian/AP)

Adrian Sainz and Rebecca Reynolds

Five fired Memphis police officers have been charged with murder and other crimes over the death of a black driver three days after a traffic stop.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the death of Tyre Nichols, “they are all responsible”.

