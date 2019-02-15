Five dead and five police injured in Chicago shooting

Five people have been killed and five police officers wounded in a shooting at a business in the suburbs of Chicago.

A gunman opened fire in an industrial building in the city of Aurora, law enforcement officials said.

Police chief Kristen Ziman said that the officers were shot at as soon as they entered the Henry Pratt company building.

Ms Ziman said the gunman was also killed.

Clayton Muhammad, the director of communications for the city of Aurora, said the officers were in a stable condition.

Hospitals reported treating at least seven patients from the shooting, though their conditions were not released.

Live TV reports showed dozens of emergency vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt company in Aurora, a city of about 200,000 people about 40 miles west of Chicago.

John Probst, an employee at the company, said that he ran out of the back door as the shooting unfolded. He said he recognised the gunman.

"What I saw was the guy running down the aisle with a pistol with a laser on it," Mr Probst said.

He said he was not hurt but that another colleague was “bleeding pretty bad”.

The company makes valves for industrial purposes.

The White House said President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and monitoring the situation as he prepared to depart for a weekend trip to his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Emergency vehicles gathered near the scene of the shooting at an industrial park in Aurora (Bev Horne/Daily Herald/AP)

West Aurora School District 129 said on its website that it was keeping all students in their classrooms as police investigate but that “teaching will continue with reduced movement”.

Aurora is city of about 200,000 people about 38 miles west of Chicago.

CNN, citing local officials and hospitals, had earlier reported that four police officers and "multiple" civilians were shot and wounded in the attack.

The City of Aurora had earlier tweeted that a gunman has been apprehended, while Kane County Coroner said that at least one fatality had been sustained.

"We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area," the Aurora Police Department said in a tweet at about 2.20pm central US time, adding that additional details would be forthcoming.

The city of Aurora later tweeted about 40 minutes later that a suspect had been arrested.

"EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m. THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon," the city said.

Media photographs and video showed numerous police cars surrounding a large commercial building in Aurora, about 40 miles (64 km) west of Chicago.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago, Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles Writing by Dan Whitcomb Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)

