Five confirmed dead in Florida plane crash

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash on Sunday morning at Bartow Municipal Airport immediately killed the 70-year-old pilot and four adult passengers.

The sheriff's office identified the pilot as Lakeland lawyer John Shannon. His passengers included his two daughters, his son-in-law and a family friend.

They were identified as 24-year-old Southeastern University student Olivia Shannon, 26-year-old Baltimore teacher Victoria Shannon Worthington, 27-year-old University of Maryland law student Peter Worthington Jr and 32-year-old Lakeland teacher Krista Clayton.