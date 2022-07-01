| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

First he had a beef with Big Bird, now Ted Cruz is in a flap over pro-vaccine Elmo

Adela Sullman

Big Bird from Sesame Street. Photo: Noam Galai/FilmMagic Expand
Republican senator Ted Cruz. Photo: Mike Stone/Reuters Expand
Adela Sullman Expand

Close

Big Bird from Sesame Street. Photo: Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Big Bird from Sesame Street. Photo: Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Republican senator Ted Cruz. Photo: Mike Stone/Reuters

Republican senator Ted Cruz. Photo: Mike Stone/Reuters

Adela Sullman

Adela Sullman

/

Big Bird from Sesame Street. Photo: Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Young Muppet Elmo proudly got his coronavirus vaccine weeks after the United States made the shots widely available for children younger than five.

The furry red Sesame Street resident, who has been three and a half years old since 1984, acknowledged in his signature falsetto voice that there was “a little pinch, but it was OK”. 

Most Watched

Privacy