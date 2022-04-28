First black woman on long space mission

Jessica Watkins at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral yesterday before her flight to the International Space Station. Photo: John Raoux/AP

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for Nasa yesterday – including the first black woman making a long-term space mission, Jessica Watkins.

It is also the first Nasa crew comprised equally of men and women.

“This is one of the most diversified, I think, crews that we’ve had in a really, really long time,” Nasa’s space operations mission chief Kathy Lueders said.

The astronauts arrived at the space station yesterday, 16 hours after a pre-dawn lift-off from Kennedy Space Centre that thrilled spectators.

“Anyone who saw it realised what a beautiful launch it was,” Ms Lueders said.

After an express flight comparable to travelling from New York to Singapore, the crew will move in for a five-month stay.

SpaceX has now launched five crews for Nasa and two private trips in just under two years.

Mr Musk’s company is having an especially busy few weeks: it just finished taking three millionaire businessmen to and from the space station as Nasa’s first private guests.

A week after the new crew arrives, the three Americans and German they are replacing will return to Earth in their own SpaceX capsule. Three Russians also live at the space station.

Both SpaceX and Nasa officials stressed they are taking it one step at a time to ensure safety.

The private mission that concluded on Monday encountered no major problems, they said, although high winds did delay the splashdown for a week.