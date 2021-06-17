| 14.6°C Dublin

Fireworks as New York lifts Covid restrictions, but real reward for Irish in the Big Apple isn’t a reality yet 

Freya Drohan

Return to ‘normal’ in NYC, but for so many expats who’ve been separated from their families for at least a year, it’s anything but life as we know it, writes Freya Drohan

Dublin writer and fashion director Freya Drohan is based in New York City Expand

On Tuesday night, or rather, night 472 of the pandemic, fireworks erupted across the New York sky and signaled that brighter, sparklier times are ahead.

The vivid display, organised by Governor Cuomo, triumphantly announced that all state-mandated COVID restrictions were lifted effective immediately as 70pc of the population had been vaccinated.

New York City’s slow and steady crawl towards reopening has felt calm and consistent.

