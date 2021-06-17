On Tuesday night, or rather, night 472 of the pandemic, fireworks erupted across the New York sky and signaled that brighter, sparklier times are ahead.

The vivid display, organised by Governor Cuomo, triumphantly announced that all state-mandated COVID restrictions were lifted effective immediately as 70pc of the population had been vaccinated.

New York City’s slow and steady crawl towards reopening has felt calm and consistent.

Communities have banded together and done what was asked of them. People have stood where they were told, respected boundaries, and conscientiously continued to wear masks at their own discretion.

Indeed, many are still wearing them in the days after Tuesday’s celebrations.

New York has rarely been a place to play by the rules, but the last 472 days turned its rebellious and unpredictable nature into one of compliance.

When case numbers spiked in winter, we adapted. When they declined this spring, we inched cautiously towards freedom.

And in return, we were rewarded with a rapid vaccination rollout and the promise of a renewed city.

The type of creative and exciting hub where anything is possible; the type of place that entices young and hopeful Irish people to move some 3,000 miles across the Atlantic.

Standing at the symbolic One World Trade on Tuesday, Governor Cuomo announced a “return to life as we know it.”

But for so many expats who’ve been separated from their families for at least a year, it’s anything but life as we know it.

For those who decided to hunker down with Lysol and lentils back in March 2020 and hushed worried concerns from home, we’re still no closer to seeing our family’s faces in all their real and tangible glory.

So while we nod and smile when our neighbors say isn’t it great to be back to normal and isn’t it great that we’ve been rewarded for our patience, the real reward—being able to jump on a plane home with the peace of mind that we can re-enter America with ease—isn’t a reality yet.

Stephanie O’Quigley, from Co. Kildare, last saw her family during the 2019 Christmas holidays. When Manhattan first went into lockdown then-President Donald Trump announced the international travel ban restricting entry by European citizens, she made the decision to wait it out.

“I thought about going home constantly last year,” she says.

“I’m ultimately glad I stayed, even though it’s been traumatic. I’d still be stuck in Ireland now had I left,. Not being able to get back would've been very difficult to accept because my career, apartment, and friends are all here.”

Like so many people in the same boat, namely those who have called New York City home for years but remain on non-resident immigrant visas as opposed to greencards, O’Quigley has missed major events at home. As for experiencing her own milestones, like moving apartments, changing jobs, and getting a new visa, she was resigned to celebrating them over the phone.

“I am turning 30 in a few weeks and I never thought I wouldn't have my parents by my side for that. It's very hard on us all,” she added.

Last November, Catherine Slattery’s partner Alexander Corbishley proposed in their apartment.

The Dundrum, Dublin-native explains how “strange” it is being separated from friends and family during this huge life moment. “Seven months later, I still haven’t seen them,” she says. “Thank God for FaceTime, but I can’t wait to celebrate with them in person.”

She’s even been planning the wedding with them virtually—with her mum proving to be a hands-on planner on the ground at home.

“It’s nearly all done,” Slattery says. “My mum went to see our venue for us and gave it the stamp of approval. The hardest part has been wedding dress shopping. I always imagined I’d be going with my mum and sister. Even though they could see me over FaceTime, there were definitely a few tears.”

Fiona McEntee, a US-based Irish immigration lawyer has been documenting the travel ban and fielding queries in a social media series called First Fridays. Several months since beginning the informative sessions, she laments that we are none the wiser.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” she says. “This week alone, I have spoken to several clients who are fully vaccinated valid visa holders who had to watch their parents’ funerals via Zoom or see family go through cancer treatment from afar. It’s awful.”

McEntee, along with fellow immigration lawyers, has been urging the Administration to adopt a science-based approach to travel, as opposed to blanket bans that don’t take separation of families into account.

She highlights a keynote address given at the American Immigration Lawyers Association’s national conference last week, whereby Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed that task forces have been established to look at travel with respect to certain countries.

“While it’s positive news that these working groups have been created, given the uncertainty, we just have to wait and see what happens,” McEntee says.

“I really cannot wait for the day that I can share the news of the end of these travel bans and a safe return to international travel. It won’t be a moment too soon.