Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube headquarters

A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters near San Francisco on Tuesday, sending employees scrambling into the street and at least three victims to local hospitals before taking her own life, police said.

Police did not release any further information on the suspect or speculate on her motives for the shooting at the offices of YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc's Google.

"We did locate a victim with what we believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It’s a female,” San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said at a news conference, describing the person police believe was the shooter. One of the victims, a 36-year-old man, was listed in critical condition at San Francisco General Hospital. A 32-year-old woman was listed in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman in fair condition. Authorities did not release names of any of the victims.

The scene following a possible shooting at the headquarters of YouTube in San Bruno, California, U.S., April 3, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. GRAEME MACDONALD/via REUTERS

A YouTube product manager, Todd Sherman, described on Twitter hearing people running, first thinking it was an earthquake before he was told that a person had a gun. "At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves," Sherman said on Twitter.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

"I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front," Sherman said. US President Donald Trump sent his condolences to the victims.

We advised all other employees in the Bay Area, and people with meetings scheduled, to stay away from the area, and that there is no need to take any action. We have provided employees a helpline. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018 "Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene," Mr Trump tweeted. Google told NBC news in a statement that it was coordinating with local authorities.

The area of the shooting on a map of San Francisco (Image via Google Maps)

"Customers said they heard what could have been gunshots when they were on their way here," Natalie Mangiante, an employee at Big Mouth Burgers located near the YouTube building, said by phone. Mangiante said she did not see or notice anything.

Local television images showed YouTube employees walking out of the building with their hands raised.

Last month, YouTube announced it would ban content promoting the sale of guns and gun accessories as well as videos that teach how to make guns.

Online Editors