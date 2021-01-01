Fear and loathing in Georgia as the battle for control of the US Senate goes down to wire

If further proof be necessary, this coming Tuesday’s two Senate elections in Georgia demonstrate the scorched-earth state of American politics and the endless struggle for power in today’s Washington.

On Election Day last November, incumbent Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler failed to receive the state-mandated 50pc of ballots to win, forcing runoffs against the top Democratic vote-getters.

Completing his first term, Mr Perdue narrowly missed the threshold by collecting 49.7pc in a three-person race. His runoff opponent, investigative journalist Jon Ossoff, was 88,000 votes behind with 47.9pc.

Ms Loeffler’s Democratic rival is Rev Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Rev Martin Luther King Jr served for many years. In November, Rev Warnock finished first with 32.9pc (in a crowded field of 20 hopefuls) to the senator’s 25.9pc, while another prominent Republican captured 20pc.

For any state to conduct two Senate elections simultaneously rarely happens, but Ms Loeffler was appointed provisionally a year ago to fill the seat of a senator who resigned because of illness. Tuesday’s winner will serve the final two years of that six-year term.

Each contest provides distinctive features. In the Perdue-Ossoff match-up, age stands out (the incumbent is 71, his foe 33), and with the Loeffler-Warnock contest gender and race are factors (a white woman opposing an African-American man).

Moreover, to emphasise contrasts, both Republicans are multi-multi-millionaires – Ms Loeffler wings around in her own private jet – while the two Democrats come across as workaday Southern citizens.

But personal aspects pale in comparison to governmental stakes. With Joe Biden’s victory 10 weeks ago, Democrats will occupy the White House and continue to hold the majority in the House of Representatives, though by a smaller margin.

In the Senate, Republicans now control 50 seats and the Democrats 48. If the GOP wins one runoff, the result will be divided government – and a more torturous environment for the Biden administration and its legislative agenda.

If, on the other hand, Democrats prevail in both contests, the 50-50 configuration tips the advantage to Democrats, as incoming vice-president Kamala Harris serves as president of the Senate with the power to break tie votes.

That’s why there’s currently nationwide fascination with the ins and outs of Georgia politics. The two races receive continuous journalistic coverage, and high-profile figures barnstorm the state’s 159 counties energising voters.

Within Georgia, television and radio stations broadcast candidate ads – mostly negative and scabrous blasts – at an unprecedented, unavoidable rate. One analyst predicts close to $1bn (€810m) will be spent overall. According to Federal Election Commission reports, between just October 15 and December 16 Mr Ossoff raised $106.7m, Rev Warnock $103.3m, Mr Perdue $68m and Ms Loeffler $64m.

While the four candidates vie for support and money, one Washington leader is playing a unifying role for both parties. As either hero or villain, Donald Trump casts a gargantuan shadow across the Peach State by being the wildest of wild cards in Tuesday’s voting.

Mr Trump refuses to acknowledge he lost Georgia in November – the difference was fewer than 12,000 ballots or two-tenths of 1pc – and his adamant denial of reality means the Perdue and Loeffler campaigns walk a tightrope of playing along with his conspiracy-inspired fiction or accepting the certified results.

By defending his fantasy and demanding an overturning of balloting, Mr Trump has convulsed Georgia Republicans who are in charge of voting. How bad is it? The US president has savagely attacked Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger – both previously endorsed by Mr Trump.

Despite three separate counts of November’s ballots confirming the Biden triumph, official tallies count for nothing compared to dreamy delusions. The US president’s railing against “rigged” and “fraudulent” electoral shenanigans worries Republicans, fearing such outbursts could depress voting.

Complicating the situation for the competing senators is the fact that Mr Trump isn’t alone in not accepting the GOP lost Georgia in White House balloting for the first time since 1992.

An Atlanta attorney and presidential enthusiast, L Lin Wood, thundered at a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally early last month: “Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election, for God’s sake?”

Mr Trump is smack in the middle of his party’s civil war. On a recent visit to the state, ostensibly to help the Republican senators, his remarks focused more on November than the January runoffs.

“You must go vote”, he said. “They cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it. And they’re going to try and rig this election, too”.

Republican charges of widespread chicanery hearten Democrats. But the Perdue and Loeffler campaigns are using the rhetorical stereotyping that proved successful for the GOP in recent Senate and House races.

From their perspective, Democrats are extreme leftists. In a recent debate, Ms Loeffler referred to her opponent as “radical liberal Raphael Warnock” 13 separate times. It started to sound as though it was his formal name.

Mr Trump went even further during his Georgia rally: “If you don’t vote, the socialists and the communists win”.

All these colliding variables make turnout crucial in both slugfests. Fervently partisan (or base) voters rather than independent or floating ones will determine the winners.

Sound and fury notwithstanding, the Washington power dynamic for 2021 and beyond will come into sharper focus when Georgians finish voting on Tuesday.

Robert Schmuhl is adjunct professor in the school of law and government at Dublin City University

