FBI warns militias planning armed protests in 50 state capitals during inauguration

The FBI has intelligence that Donald Trump supporters are planning armed protests in 50 state capitals around the time of Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to reports.

The agency received information about an “identified armed group intending to travel to Washington DC on January 16”, according to a briefing obtained by ABC News.

Warning of a potential “uprising” if the president was removed from office prematurely, the FBI said groups were calling for the “storming” of state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings if Congress attempts to enact the 25th Amendment prior to inauguration day.

Far-right social media users have discussed January 20 for months, but the storming of the US Capitol “energised” online chatter, said the Anti-Defamation League, an organisation that tracks hate groups.

Muriel Bowser, Washington DC’s mayor, has said she is “extremely concerned” about security at the inauguration and has called for much tighter security following the storming of the House of Congress last week.

“We believe strongly that the 59th Presidential Inauguration will require a very different approach than previous inaugurations given the chaos, injury, and death experienced at the US Capitol during the insurrection,” Ms Bowser wrote in a letter to Chad Wolf, acting secretary at the department of homeland security.

Ms Bowser said the city was submitting a request for a “pre-disaster declaration” to allow for federal assistance and asked Mr Wolf to cancel public gathering permits until January 24.

It also emerged that members of the House armed services committee (HASC) have made an unusual request that the army’s criminal investigation command review the 15,000 national guard troops set to be deployed for the inauguration. This is “to ensure that deployed members are not sympathetic to domestic terrorists”.

Police departments across the country are looking into whether any of their officers were involved in last Wednesday’s riot. Departments in California, Washington state, New York and Texas are among those that have announced investigations into their officers based on tips.

In Seattle, at least two officers had been placed on administrative leave.

The army is also currently investigating Emily Rainey, a psychological operations officer at Fort Bragg who led a group of 100 people from the North Carolina-based Moore County Citizens for Freedom, a non-partisan network promoting conservative values, to the rally in Washington.

