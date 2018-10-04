FBI report 'shows no Kavanaugh misconduct'

The confidential FBI report into allegations that Brett Kavanaugh sexually abused women three decades ago "found no hint of misconduct" by the Supreme Court nominee, a top Senate Republican has said.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley made his remarks - and urged his colleagues to confirm the conservative judge - in a written statement hours after the post-midnight delivery of the FBI document to Congress.

With Mr Kavanaugh's uncertain prospects for approval depending in part on the decisions of five wavering senators, politicians began viewing the document in a secure room in the Capitol complex.

"There's nothing in it that we didn't already know," Mr Grassley said, basing his comment on a briefing he said he had received from committee aides.

He added: "This investigation found no hint of misconduct."

Mr Grassley said the FBI could not "locate any third parties who can attest to any of the allegations", and he said there is "no contemporaneous evidence".

Senate Democrats criticised the White House for what they said was a limited FBI investigation of Mr Kavanaugh.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the most notable part of the report "is what's not in it".

She said the report was "very limited" and "it looks to be a product of an incomplete investigation".

Ms Feinstein said the White House may have limited the probe.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he disagreed with the statement by Mr Grassley that the report found "no hint of misconduct" by Mr Kavanaugh.

Mr Schumer called for the report to be made public as well as the directive the White House gave the FBI ordering the investigation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already started a process that will produce a crucial test vote in his polarised chamber on Friday on Mr Kavanaugh's fate.

Should Republicans get the majority of votes they need - and vice president Mike Pence is available to cast the tiebreaker, if necessary - that would set up a decisive roll call on his confirmation, probably over the weekend.

"Senators ought to wipe away the muck from all the mudslinging and politics and look at this nomination with clear eyes," Mr Grassley said, echoing accusations against Democrats that Mr McConnell has been making.

He added: "It's time to vote. I'll be voting to confirm Judge Kavanaugh."

Three women have accused Mr Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in separate incidents in the 1980s.

Mr Kavanaugh, 53, now a judge on the powerful District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals, has denied the claims.

While the FBI interviews were to focus on sexual assault allegations, Democrats have also called into question his drinking habits during high school and college and dishonest comments they say he has made about his background.

Mr Kavanaugh has said stories of bad behaviour while drinking are exaggerated.

Press Association