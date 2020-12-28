FBI investigates whether car bomb was linked to 5G paranoia

Search: Officers investigate a house belonging to Anthony Q Warner, a person of interest in the Nashville bombing. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The Nashville bomber is believed to have targeted a building belonging to mobile phone provider AT&T, prompting the FBI to investigate whether the attack was triggered by paranoia over 5G technology.

“The truck was parked adjacent to this large, historic AT&T facility,” John Cooper, Nashville’s mayor, told CBS’s Face the Nation. “All of us locally feel like there has to be some connection.”

Mr Cooper was optimistic that more details about the Christmas Day bombing would emerge soon, as hundreds of law enforcement agents combed the area.

Three people were injured and human remains were found at the scene, with police sources telling local media they believed the attack could have been a suicide bombing.

Police in Nashville named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as a “person of interest” in the investigation and experts are examining the remains, which have yet to be identified.

Mr Warner had extensive electrical knowledge, at one point owning a company that installed burglar alarms. More recently, he worked as an information technology consultant for an estate agent, Steve Fridrich, who contacted the authorities when Mr Warner’s name was mentioned in a news bulletin.

Officers asked Mr Fridrich whether Mr Warner had expressed any views on the conspiracy theory that 5G technology was being used to spy on ordinary Americans.

Mr Fridrich, one of 500 people who contacted the authorities, said he had not.

Another more prosaic explanation could be linked to a family connection to the telecommunications giant.

Newsweek reports that Mr Warner’s father had worked for BellSouth, which was bought out by AT&T.

Federal agents spent yesterday combing through Mr Warner’s home at Antioch, Tennessee, 20km from the scene of the bombing.

A motorhome – or recreational vehicle – matching the one used in the Nashville attack had been seen parked outside the building.

Neighbours described Mr Warner as an “oddball” who was often spotted fiddling with an antenna above the house.

The property, worth an estimated $160,000 (€130,000), was signed over to Michelle Swing, a 29-year-old mother of two, last month, according to a news site. She said she was totally unaware of the transaction.

More details of the bombing, which ripped through the downtown area of Nashville, were released by the police yesterday.

In addition to broadcasting a warning about an imminent explosion, the Sixties’ Petula Clark hit Downtown was played at full blast from the motorhome.

The blast caused extensive damage not only to buildings in the vicinity of the explosion but also to AT&T’s local network. It knocked out police emergency systems in Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama for a whole day.

Crucial evidence was strewn over a large area, making the task for investigators and bomb experts more difficult.

Don Cochran, the US attorney at the heart of the investigation, said the scene resembled “giant jigsaw puzzle created by a bomb that throws pieces of evidence across multiple city blocks”.

