FBI grills second woman accusing judge Kavanaugh of sexual assault

FBI agents interviewed one of the three women who have accused US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, as Republicans and Democrats quarrelled over whether the bureau would have enough time and freedom to conduct a thorough investigation before a vote on his nomination.

The White House insisted it was not "micromanaging" the new one-week review of Mr Kavanaugh's background, but some Democratic lawmakers claimed the White House was keeping investigators from interviewing certain witnesses.

President Donald Trump tweeted that no matter how much time and discretion the FBI was given, "it will never be enough" for Democrats trying to keep Mr Kavanaugh off the bench.

And even as the FBI explored the past allegations that have surfaced against Mr Kavanaugh, another Yale University classmate came forward to accuse the judge of being untruthful in his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the extent of his drinking in college.

As the fresh review unfolded, the prosecutor who was brought in by Republicans to handle questioning at last week's hearing outlined in a new memo why she did not believe criminal charges would be brought against Mr Kavanaugh if it were a criminal case rather than a Supreme Court confirmation process. Rachel Mitchell wrote that she did not believe a "reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence before the Committee."

Ms Mitchell argued that there were inconsistencies in accuser Christine Blasey Ford's narrative and said no one has corroborated Ms Ford's account.

Anger: Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a rally against Brett Kavanaugh in Boston yesterday. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ms Ford, a California college professor, was not questioned as part of a criminal proceeding but in the confirmation process.

In speaking to FBI agents, Deborah Ramirez detailed her allegation that Mr Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the early 1980s when they were students at Yale University, according to a person familiar with the matter. Mr Kavanaugh has denied Ms Ramirez's allegation.

The person familiar with Ms Ramirez's questioning, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she also provided investigators with the names of others who she said could corroborate her account.

But Ms Ford, who says Mr Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, has not been contacted by the FBI since Mr Trump on Friday ordered the agency to take another look at the nominee's background, according to a member of Ms Ford's team.

Mr Kavanaugh has denied assaulting Ms Ford.

In a statement released on Sunday, a Yale classmate of Mr Kavanaugh's said he was "deeply troubled by what has been a blatant mischaracterisation by Brett himself of his drinking at Yale."

Charles 'Chad' Ludington, who now teaches at North Carolina State University, said he was a friend of Mr Kavanaugh's at Yale and that Mr Kavanaugh was "a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker".

"On many occasions I heard Brett slur his words and saw him staggering from alcohol consumption, not all of which was beer. When Brett got drunk, he was often belligerent and aggressive," Mr Ludington said.

While saying that youthful drinking should not condemn a person for life, Mr Ludington said he was concerned about Mr Kavanaugh's statements under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Speaking on the issue of the scope of the FBI's investigation, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said White House counsel Don McGahn, who is managing Mr Kavanaugh's nomination, "has allowed the Senate to dictate what these terms look like, and what the scope of the investigation is".

"The White House isn't intervening. We're not micromanaging this process. It's a Senate process. It has been from the beginning, and we're letting the Senate continue to dictate what the terms look like," Ms Sanders said.

White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway said the investigation would be "limited in scope" and "will not be a fishing expedition. The FBI is not tasked to do that."

Republicans control 51 seats in the closely divided 100-member Senate and cannot afford to lose more than one vote on confirmation.

