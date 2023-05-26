FBI feared IRA threat to late Queen Elizabeth II during US visits, secret files reveal
Catherine Wylie
An FBI file relating to a visit to the United States by the late Queen Elizabeth II has revealed a potential plot to assassinate her.
Latest North America
FBI feared IRA threat to late Queen Elizabeth II during US visits, secret files reveal
Defiant ‘Oath Keepers’ militia founder sentenced to 18 years in prison over role in US Capitol riot
Early voting states will be targeted to kickstart campaign
$500m child abuse claim by 1968 Romeo And Juliet actors over nude scene dismissed by judge
Susie Coen: Elon Musk’s hopes of being the White House kingmaker are in tatters
Will Ron DeSantis and wife Casey be America’s next first family?
Amanda Gorman ‘gutted’ her Biden inauguration poem restricted by school after parent complains
Alex Murdaugh indicted on fraud charges after conviction for wife and son’s murder
Wrangler lassos runaway cow causing traffic chaos on Michigan highway
US tech executive’s ‘vampire’ plan to beat ageing by drawing on his own son’s blood
Top Stories
RTÉ releases Late Late Show bloopers ahead of Ryan Tubridy’s last show
Home Truths: Our neighbourhoods are being ‘cycledozed’ and it goes hand in hand with gentrification
LATEST: | Man found dead in Wexford home was stabbed ‘at least four times’ as gardaí quiz suspect known to him
Champion horse breeder jailed for sexually abusing teenage girl
Latest NewsMore
Balkan drug trafficking cartel busted in raids across Europe, law enforcement officials say
Hugh Grant’s claims of unlawful activity against NGN to be tried at High Court
Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown may block accounts used outside the home for a month
The rare neurological condition that has caused Celine Dion to cancel tour dates
Jim Crawford’s Ireland set for friendly triple header ahead of Euro qualifiers
Berlin police investigate Roger Waters for possible incitement over costume
Sport on at the weekend – what time and where to watch it on TV or streaming
Judge sceptical on Russia owned firm’s Examinership bid
Lambs ‘taken from King Charles’s Sandringham Estate by activists’ remain missing
Ibec’s Danny McCoy elected to Royal Irish Academy