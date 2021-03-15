Fauci calls on Trump to push Republicans to get their Covid jabs

Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said yesterday he hopes former President Donald Trump will push his supporters to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and emphasised that pandemic-related restrictions should not be lifted prematurely.

In a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll released last week, about half of US men wh o identified themselves as Republicans said they had no plans to get the vaccine.

Asked whether Mr Trump should speak to his supporters directly, given those poll numbers, Dr Fauci said on the Fox News Sunday programme: “I think it would make all the difference in the world.”

Mr Trump, Dr Fauci said, “is such a strongly popular person... it would be very helpful for the effort for that to happen.”

Mr Trump told attendees at a conservative conference last month to get vaccinated – saying, “everybody, go get your shot” – the first time he had encouraged people to do so.

Dr Fauci said on NBC’s Meet the Press programme: “How such a large proportion of a certain group of people would not want to get vaccinated merely because of political considerations... it makes absolutely no sense.”

The other living former US presidents – Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter – are set to appear in two public service announcements for the coronavirus vaccine alongside their wives, without Mr Trump.

President Joe Biden and other political leaders received their shots publicly to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

Mr Trump was vaccinated privately in the White House in January, The New York Times has reported.

Getting the vaccine is “no brainer,” Dr Fauci told Meet the Press, as he listed some of the diseases that vaccines had wiped out, such as small pox. “What is the problem here?”

