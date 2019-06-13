An American man has been sentenced to death for killing his five children.

Father who murdered his five children sentenced to death in US court

The jury unanimously agreed on the death penalty for 37-year-old Timothy Jones Jr over the murders of his children, aged one to eight, in their Lexington, South Carolina home in August 2014.

Nahthan Jones. Reuters/Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Handout via Reuters Abigail Elizabeth Jones . Reuters/Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Handout via Reuters Merah Gracie Jones. Reuters/Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Handout via Reuters Gabriel Jones. Reuters/Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Handout via Reuters Elias Jones. Reuters/Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Handout via Reuters

Jones admitted he exercised six-year-old Nathan until he collapsed and died, then several hours later decided to kill the other four children.

Jones confessed he strangled eight-year-old Merah and seven-year-old Elias with his hands, and used a belt to choke two-year-old Gabriel and one-year-old Abigail because his hands were too big.

Jones drove around with the bodies for nine days before dumping them in five rubbish bags in Alabama.

Although Jones is heading to death row, South Carolina has not executed an inmate since 2011.

