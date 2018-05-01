A father made his son stand at the side of a busy road holding a sign bearing the words "I’m a bully", in a bid to teach him a lesson.

A father made his son stand at the side of a busy road holding a sign bearing the words "I’m a bully", in a bid to teach him a lesson.

Father makes teenager stand on street with ‘I’m a bully’ sign after he picked on classmates

Michael Yager was unimpressed to learn that 13-year-old Jacob had been picking on several classmates at the New Smyrna Beach Middle School in Volusia County, Florida.

In an attempt to make the teenage think about his actions, Mr Yager drove him to the nearby State Road 442. There, he made him stand on the roadside holding a sign reading: "I'm a bully, honk if you hate bullies."

Mr Yager told the WFLA-TV news channel: "I figured I would teach him a lesson that would embarrass him and make him feel how the kids feel," Jacob said it was not long until drivers started sounding their horns at him, with some even stopping to speak to the pair.

Mr Yager said most people they had spoken to were supportive of his unusual parenting method although not everyone they met approved. "I had one woman come up and call me every name in the book," he added. "In my mind I thought I was doing the right thing, but I guess you just can't please everyone."

Jacob however, did not complain and said the experience means he will not be tempted to bully his classmates again. "You never know what someone can be going through," he said. "If you want to be the bully, like if you have something inside you need to tell someone go to a guidance counsellor or someone."

Independent News Service