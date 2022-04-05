Family of dead rapper whose embalmed body was propped up on bar says ‘no regrets’

Screengrab from the video of the memorial in a Washington DC’s nightclub (@SPWTalessia)

The mother of the slain rapper whose embalmed body was propped up on a bar in Washington DC’s Bliss nightclub has said she is “pleased how she sent her son away” after the funeral sparked outrage on social media.

On Sunday, a large crowd gathered at the nightclub where the embalmed body of dead rapper Goonew was propped up at his memorial.

Markelle Morrow, who rapped under the stage name Goonew, was shot dead during a suspected robbery at District Heights parking lot on 18 March. He was 24.

The event was called a home-going celebration and billed as “Goonew The Final Show” on flyers, celebrity news site Shade Room reported. A person who attended it confirmed to the website that there was a cover fee of $40 (£30.47) to enter the venue that day.

Video footage and photos shared on Twitter have appalled several people. It reportedly showed the slain rapper’s body installed onstage at the nightclub as mourners danced around him.

The hip-hopper’s corpse was sporting a designer Amiri hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans and sneakers, and was accessorised with a crown on his head and a watch.

Though the images prompted shock across social media, the family told WTTG TV station that they took part in the celebration and Goonew would not have wanted people to be sad.

“For all the negatives, people probably don’t even know nothing about us,” his mother Patrice Morrow said. “They have no idea. People just saying what they want to say and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away. I wish people would just let me grieve in peace.”

Earlier, nightclub Bliss issued an apology following the social media outrage.

“Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends and fans,” Bliss wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration.”

“Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologise to all those who may be upset or offended,” the venue said. “Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time.”

Several users on social media were in disbelief and said it was “disrespectful” for the body to be propped up in a night club.

“No way goonew mama approved that s–t that’s so sad & disrespectful,” a fan with the user name AllHailTiffany said.

“I don’t know who the rapper #Goonew was. The fact y’all had his dead body propped up at a club is very disrespectful and weird asf. Rapper or not y’all asses just have me lost for words. Funeral/Viewing at a club with his body propped up on stage. Y’all need some mf help,” another said.

However, the rapper’s sister has said: “We don’t care about anybody and what ya’ll have to say negative. Nobody. We don’t care. They’re like, I know his mama wouldn’t approve of that. Yeah, she did, she was on stage with us.”

Prince George’s County Police Department is still investigating the death of the rapper and has offered a $25,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect.