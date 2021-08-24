Family devastated as infant twins among 21 victims of flash floods in Tenessee

A car leans against a utility pole Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A man carries the coffin of a child who was killed along with others in a mudslide after Hurricane Grace pummeled Mexico with torrential rain on Saturday, in Xalapa, Mexico August 21, 2021. Picture taken August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

The family of six woke to floods bursting into their new duplex, relatives said.

The water outside was up to their chests. Soon it tore them apart.

Danielle Hall (25) was swept to a tree, where she clung for hours, waiting to be rescued, family members said.

Her partner, Matt Rigney, tried to grab their four children, but a current pulled them away.

Two of the young children resurfaced unscathed, said their grandparents, who heard the story later. But Ms Hall and Mr Rigney’s seven-month-old twins never came up.

They are among 21 known victims of the rain and flash flooding that swept central Tennessee at the weekend devastating the small city of Waverly, about 60 miles west of Nashville.

Receding waters left behind wrecked homes, flipped cars and a list of 20 people whose whereabouts were unknown.

Rescuers were still searching for the missing as nightfall approached.

“It is a devastating picture of loss and heartache,” Tennessee governor Bill Lee, R, said during a news conference.

In the early hours of the disaster, families desperate for answers filled Facebook groups and comment chains with the names of their missing loved ones.

Authorities circulated the names of about 45 people feared missing, trimming it after some were found safe.

Amid a widespread loss of power and phone service, “folks were just having trouble getting a hold of their loved ones,” Waverly chief of public safety Grant Gillespie said.

The extreme weather hobbled communication and movement, making it difficult for first responders to reach people who needed help.

Authorities said the death toll might have been higher if not for the efforts of community members who made rescues on their own.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) called the torrential rain and flooding “catastrophic.”

One observation site recorded 17 inches of rain in 24 hours, blowing past the state’s nearly 14-inch record set in 1982, a meteorologist said.

A flash flood watch issued Friday quickly became a “flash flood emergency” Saturday.

Flash flood emergency alerts are saved for “the most dire circumstances,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley.

( The Washington Post)