Families of victims of Uvalde mass shooting file $27bn lawsuit against police, school district and gunmaker

The families of victims of the Uvalde mass shooting are filing a sweeping $27bn class action lawsuit against multiple law enforcement agencies, the school district and the manufacturer of the gun used in the attack.

Civil rights attorney Charles Bonner announced today that he plans to sue anyone who holds some responsibility for the 24 May massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen innocent students aged just nine to 11 years old and two heroic teachers were murdered that day when 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos entered the school and opened fire with an AR-15.

Three months on, grieving families continue to wait for answers as it emerged there were many fatal errors both that day and in the lead-up to the massacre.

Mr Bonner said that the lawsuit will include the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, gunmaker Daniel Defense which made the AR-15 used to murder the 21 victims and gun store Oasis Outback where Ramos was able to legally purchase it.

It will also include all of the different law enforcement agencies who responded to the scene of the mass shooting including the Department of Public Safety, Uvalde School Police and Uvalde City Police.

“What we intend to do (is) to help serve this community, and that is to file a $27 billion civil rights lawsuit under our United States Constitution, one-of-a-kind in the whole world,” Mr Bonner told KSAT.

“We have the school police, OK, Arredondo, we have the city police, and we have the sheriffs and we have the Texas Rangers, the DPS and we have the Border Patrol.

“There will be some institutional defendants as well, such as school board or such as City Council or such as the City of the Uvalde.”

The attorney said that he wanted to get some “accountability” for the families who lost their loved ones in what is one of the worst school shootings in US history.

He also hopes it will help prevent other mass shootings from happening in future.

“Everyone in this world are hurting and bleeding about what is happening here in Uvalde. And it’s up to us to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

The huge lawsuit – which will also involve gun safety organisation Everytown – is expected to be filed in September after the US Justice Department releases the findings of its investigation into the massacre.