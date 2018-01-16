News North America

Tuesday 16 January 2018

Ex-Trump adviser Bannon subpoenaed to testify before grand jury in special counsel Russia probe - reports

Steve Bannon. Photo: AP

Makini Brice

Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to US President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury as part of a special counsel's probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The New York Times, which cited a person with direct knowledge of the matter in its report, said it marked the first time Special Counsel Robert Mueller has used such a move against a member of Trump's inner circle.

A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment on the report.

Bannon, who recently had a public falling out with Trump over comments he made to an author of a controversial book, was meeting on Tuesday with the US House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee as part of its own Russia investigation.

