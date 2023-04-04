Former US president Donald Trump has been formally arrested – the first time in US history a sitting or former president has been in this position.

Trump has now arrived at a Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actress during his 2016 campaign.

Trump pumped his fist as he left Trump Tower minutes earlier, then travelled in an eight-car motorcade down a road along the East River to the court.

The booking and appearance before Judge Juan Merchan should be relatively brief – although hardly routine - as Trump is fingerprinted and learns the charges against him.

According to his lawyers, Trump will plead not guilty. He is expected to enter the plea himself, as is standard in the court.

TV cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.

Trump, who was impeached twice by the US House of Representatives but was never convicted in the US Senate, is the first former president to face criminal charges.

He was escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service. He may have his mug shot taken.

“He is strong and ready to go,” Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina told reporters.

Earlier, Tacopina said in a TV interview that the former president wouldn't plead guilty to lesser charges, even if it might resolve the case. He also said he didn't think the case would make it to a jury.

New York police said they were ready for large protests by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three additional pending investigations are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024. However journalists often outnumbered protesters.

Trump, a former reality TV star, has been hyping that narrative to his political advantage, saying he raised more than $8m in the days since the indictment on claims of a “witch hunt”.

His campaign released a fundraising request titled “My last email before arrest” and he has repeatedly assailed the Manhattan district attorney, egged on supporters to protest and claimed without evidence that the judge presiding over the case “hates me” - something his own lawyer has said is not true.

Trump is scheduled to return to his home in Mar-a-Lago, in Florida’s Palm Beach, following his court appearance where he will give a speech. At least 500 prominent supporters have been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

Inside the Manhattan courtroom, prosecutors led by New York’s district attorney, Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, are expected to unseal the indictment issued last week by a grand jury. This is when Trump and his defence lawyers will get their first glimpse of the precise allegations against him.

The indictment contains multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, two people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press last week.

After the arraignment, Trump is expected to be released by authorities because the charges against him don’t require that bail be set.

The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.

The arraignment will unfold against the backdrop of heavy security in New York, coming more than two years after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in a failed bid to halt the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s win.

Trump was defiant ahead of his arraignment. He used his social media network to complain that he was going to court in a heavily Democratic area, declaring, “KANGAROO COURT” and “THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE!”

He and his campaign have repeatedly assailed Bragg and even trained scrutiny on members of Bragg's family.

Despite that, the scenes around Trump Tower and the courthouse where Trump will stand before a judge did not feature major unrest. Police tried to keep apart protesters supporting the former president and those opposing him by confining them to separate sides of a park near the courthouse using metal barricades.

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters in Congress, staged a brief rally at the park, but the scene was so chaotic that it was hard to hear her over the crush of reporters and protesters.

“We’re the party of peace,” Greene said, thanking those Trump supporters present. “Democrats are communists.”

Embattled Republican New York Representative George Santos also showed up in solidarity with Trump, saying: “I want to support the president."

“I think this is unprecedented and it’s a bad day for democracy,” Santos said, suggesting that future prosecutors could target Biden and other presidents with other cases, which “cheapens the judicial system”.

One demonstrator hoisted a sign reading "Trump or death 1776 2024”, but others carried placards showed images of Trump in prison.