Explosive device found at home of liberal philanthropist Soros

An explosive device was found on Monday in a letter box at the New York residence of George Soros, the liberal philanthropist and target of far-right, nationalist groups, according to authorities.

An explosive device was found on Monday in a letter box at the New York residence of George Soros, the liberal philanthropist and target of far-right, nationalist groups, according to authorities.

The Bedford Police Department said a suspicious package was found by an "employee of the residence". Police didn't specify who owned the home, but town records show that it is co-owned by Soros Fund Management LLC, a family office operated by Mr Soros.

Inside the package was what appeared to be an explosive device, police said.

The employee placed the material in a wooded area and notified authorities.

'The Times of Israel' reported that Mr Soros (88), a billionaire hedge fund manager, was not home at the time. (© The Washington Post)

Irish Independent