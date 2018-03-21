Explosion at Goodwill store in Austin injures one
Authorities in Austin have said emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted on Thursday evening that paramedics had taken a man in his 30s to hospital for treatment for "potentially serious injuries", although they were not expected to be life threatening.
It would mark the sixth explosion in the Texas capital area since March 2. So far, two people have been killed and four others seriously wounded.
Press Association
