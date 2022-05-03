Explainer: What is Roe v Wade and how does it affect US abortion rights?

A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the US Supreme Court is poised to overturn the Roe V Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

The decision, first reported by Politico, would send shockwaves through America’s political landscape and potentially erode decades of progress in women’s rights.

But what was the Roe v Wade case, and how does it impact abortion rights in the US?

What was the ruling?

Plaintiff Jane Roe, later identified as Norma McCorvey, became pregnant with her third child in 1969 in Texas and sought to terminate the pregnancy.

Under state law at the time, it was illegal to get an abortion in the state unless it was to save the life of a mother.

After attempting unsuccessfully to get an illegal abortion, Ms McCorvey made contact with Texas attorneys Linda Coffee and Sarah Weddington.

In 1970, they filed a lawsuit on behalf of Ms McCorvey as well as other women “who were or might become pregnant and want to consider all options”.

It was filed against Henry Wade, the district attorney of Dallas County, where Ms McCorvey lived. He had previously prosecuted Jack Ruby, who killed President John F Kennedy’s murderer Lee Harvey Oswald.

Ms McCorvey’s lawyers said she was unable to travel out of the state to obtain an abortion and argued that the law was too vague and infringed on her constitutional rights.

The case was eventually referred to the US Supreme Court.

Pro-abortion rights protesters react outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for a majority of the court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision later this year, in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pro-abortion rights protesters react outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for a majority of the court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision later this year, in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

On January 22, 1973, the Court struck against the Texas law in a 7-2 decision – effectively legalising abortion nationwide.

“This right of privacy...is broad enough to encompass a woman’s decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy,” the Supreme Court lawyers wrote.

“The detriment that the State would impose upon the pregnant woman by denying this choice altogether is apparent.”

They added: “Specific and direct harm medically diagnosable even in early pregnancy may be involved. Maternity, or additional offspring, may force upon the woman a distressful life and future. Psychological harm may be imminent.”

Five Republican-nominated judges were among the majority. The court ruled the state could regulate the procedure during the second trimester and even ban it in most circumstances in the third.

What are the current abortion laws in the US?

Laws on abortion vary from state to state, as the Roe v Wade ruling said that the right to terminate a pregnancy “must be considered against important state interests in regulation”.

California claims that a procedure is easy to access while New York in 2019 passed a law protecting the right to a state abortion.

Vermont, Connecticut,, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii have also recently expanded access to abortion.

However in Texas, abortion is prohibited more than six weeks into a pregnancy.

The Supreme Court in a 1992 ruling called Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey reaffirmed abortion rights and prohibited laws imposing an “undue burden” on abortion access.

Why is the Mississippi case important?

The US Supreme Court has been considering a case called Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation.

It seeks to challenge a law passed in the state in 2018 which bans abortion after 15 weeks. A ruling is expected by the end of next June.

Conservative justices now hold a 6-3 super-majority on the US Supreme Court after former President Donald Trump hand-picked three new judges before the end of his term.

Speaking in 2020, the former Republican president said he hoped his decision meant that Roe v Wade would be overturned “automatically”.

What is in the leaked document?

Justice Samuel Alito writes in the draft opinion document that Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start”.

“It is time to heed the constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives,” he adds.

According to Politico, four other judges on the bench - Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - have voted with him.

The source of the leak is unknown, but Politico claim they have extensively reviewed the document and believe it to be authentic.

What happens if Roe v Wade is overturned?

A number of states already have a “trigger ban” in place so that abortion would immediately be outlawed were the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade.

Arkansas has said would ban abortions completely, while Kentucky, Louisiana and South Carolina have pledged to ban terminations six weeks into a pregnancy.