Ex-staffer claims Clinton did visit Epstein’s private island despite his previous denials

Bill Clinton, the former US president, did visit Jeffrey Epstein’s private island despite his claims to the contrary, his former associate has claimed.

Doug Band, who worked for Mr Clinton for around two decades, claimed the former president flew on Epstein’s jet dozens of times and visited the late, convicted sex offender’s private Caribbean island in January 2003.

Although unawaret of Epstein’s crimes at the time, Mr Band claimed in an interview with Vanity Fair that he attempted to keep his boss away from the financier after a 2002 trip to Africa.

Mr Band told the magazine the trip had left him with a bad impression of Epstein, and he advised Mr Clinton to end his relationship with him. Despite his warning, Mr Band claims Mr Clinton continued to associate with Epstein, visiting his private island and accepting a donation to the Clinton Foundation in 2006. The island, Little St James, has since been named in various lawsuits by women who claim Epstein took them to the island and sexually abused them.

Mr Clinton, 74, has always insisted he has never set foot on the island. A representative for the former president provided The Telegraph with a detailed account of Mr Clinton’s travel in January 2003, adding unequivocally: “President Clinton has never been to Little St James island”. A spokesperson for Mr Clinton has previously said his friendship with Epstein came to an end before the financier was convicted of soliciting a minor for sex in 2008. Epstein hanged himself last year while awaiting trial on further sex trafficking charges.

Mr Clinton’s spokesperson insisted the former president knew nothing of Epstein’s “terrible crimes”.

In his interview with Vanity Fair, Mr Band claimed that the Clinton family’s relationship with Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell continued for several years after his crimes came to light.

Mr Band claimed Mr Clinton’s daughter Chelsea remained friends with Ms Maxwell long after Epstein’s conviction, inviting to her 2010 wedding in New York. “Ghislaine had access to yachts and nice homes. Chelsea needed that,” Mr Band said.

A Clinton spokesman said it “wasn’t until 2015 that Chelsea became aware of the horrific allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell and she hopes that all the victims find justice”. A spokesman for the Clintons suggested Mr Band’s allegations stem from personal grievances.

Mr Band worked for Mr Clinton first in the White House and then helping his business and philanthropic interests once he left office, but the aide fell out with the Clinton family in 2012.

“No staffer has ever used their role to serve their interests as much as Doug Band,” the Clinton spokesman told Vanity Fair. “For many years he was a valuable member of President Clinton’s team and supportive of Clinton Foundation programs. Until he wasn’t. He put the foundation at risk by leveraging a world-class philanthropy for his own financial gain.

“It’s as disappointing a story as it is a sad one and ultimately why Doug Band and the Clintons parted ways.” (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk