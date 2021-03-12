Ex-policeman to face extra charge of third-degree murder over death of George Floyd

Bridgett Floyd, sister of George Floyd, speaks during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center earlier this week in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A Judge has granted prosecutors’ requests to add a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill added the charge after the former officer, Derek Chauvin, failed to get appellate courts to block it.

Mr Cahill had earlier rejected the charge as not warranted by the circumstances of Mr Floyd’s death, but an appellate court ruling in an unrelated case established new grounds for it.

Mr Chauvin already faced second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Legal experts say the additional charge helps prosecutors by giving jurors one more option to convict Mr Chauvin.

Potential jurors in Mr Chauvin’s trial returned yesterday to continue the selection process that started this week.

Mr Floyd was declared dead on May 25 after Mr Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against the black man’s neck for about nine minutes. Mr Floyd’s death sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond, leading to a nationwide reckoning on race.



Five jurors have been seated after just two days of screening by attorneys and Judge Cahill, who had set aside at least three weeks to fill the panel.



Lawyers have given considerable attention to the jury pool’s attitudes toward police in the first two days of questioning, trying to determine whether they’re more inclined to believe testimony from law enforcement over evidence from other witnesses to the fatal confrontation.

The first juror picked on Wednesday, a man who works in sales management and grew up in a mostly white part of central Minnesota, acknowledged saying on his written questionnaire that he had a “very favourable” opinion of the Black Lives Matter movement and a “somewhat unfavourable” impression of the Blue Lives Matter counter-movement in favour of police, yet “somewhat agreed” that police don’t get the respect they deserve. He said he agrees that there are bad police officers.

“Are there good ones? Yes. So I don’t think it’s right to completely blame the entire organisation,” he told the court under questioning from prosecutor Steve Schleicher.

The second, a man who works in information technology security, marked “strongly agree” on a question about whether he believes police in his community make him feel safe. His community wasn’t specified – jurors are being drawn from all over Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis and many of its suburbs.



Mr Schleicher noted the man also stated in his questionnaire that he strongly disagreed with the concept of “defunding” the police, which has become a political flashpoint across the country in the wake of Mr Floyd’s death.



Mr Chauvin and three other officers were fired in the wake of Mr Floyd’s death. The others face an August trial on aiding and abetting charges.

The defence hasn’t said whether Mr Chauvin will testify in his own defence.

