Evacuations as bone-dry windy weather fans big wildfires in two states

A firetruck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest. Photo: Noah Berger/AP

Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially while firefighters tried to protect remote communities as the tinder-dry US West was hit by hot, windy weather.

Already the biggest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire was burning out of control in the north of the state in Klamath National Forest as erratic lightning storms swept through the region just south of the Oregon state line, according to US Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman.

“The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning,” she said. “These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction.”

More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires.

The two most devastating years on record were in 2020 and 2021 based on the number of acres burned.

The current blaze exploded in size to more than 207sq km just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area of Siskiyou County.

A second, smaller fire just to the west sparked by dry lightning was threatening the tiny town of Seiad, Ms Freeman said. About 400 homes were under threat from the two California fires.

In Montana, a blaze sparked in grasslands near the town of Elmo grew to more than 28 sq km after advancing into forest. Temperatures in western Montana could spike to 36C alongside strong winds, the National Weather Service said.

Roughly 320km to the south, Idaho residents were under evacuation orders at the weekend as the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest charred more than 175 sq km of timbered land near the town of Salmon.

California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the McKinney Fire intensified.

The proclamation allows Mr Newsom more flexibility to make emergency response and recovery effort decisions and access federal aid.

California law enforcement knocked on doors in the town of Yreka Fort Jones to urge residents to get out and safely evacuate their livestock on to trailers.

The US Forest Service closed a 177km section of the Pacific Coast Trail.