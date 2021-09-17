Epstein’s model-agent friend, Jean-Luc Brunel, charged over second rape incident

A French former model agent and friend of the late Jeffrey Epstein has been formally charged for a second time over the rape of a minor.

Jean-Luc Brunel, who is alleged to have procured women on behalf of Mr Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was indicted on June 29 for drugging and raping a 17-year-old girl in the late 1990s, according to French judicial sources and newspaper Le Parisien.

It reported that the new complaint was filed by a woman who accused Mr Brunel of spiking her drink and raping her at her Paris home after a night’s clubbing. She now lives in the US.

Mr Brunel has been in jail awaiting trial since December 2020 charged with sexual harassment and the rape of minors over 15 years old.

His lawyers issued a statement to Le Parisien insisting he was innocent and denouncing what they called the “media lynching” of their client.

The 75-year-old has been the target of a wider investigation opened in August 2019 looking into Mr Epstein’s associates in France and any additional offences connected to the scandal.

Read More

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman behind Mr Brunel’s December 2020 indictment and one of Mr Epstein’s most prominent accusers, testified in camera for French prosecutors in late June.

Mr Epstein killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell in early August 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexually assaulting and trafficking dozens of young girls. He faced up to 45 years in prison.

Ms Giuffre has claimed, in a 2016 deposition, that Mr Epstein and Ms Maxwell procured her for Mr Brunel when she was 16 years old.

She also alleged that Mr Brunel had attacked her on several occasions on Mr Epstein’s private Caribbean island. Speaking to NBC’s Dateline last September, Ms Giuffre said Mr Epstein had told her he slept with “over a thousand women that Mr Brunel brought in”.

Earlier this year, Ms Giuffre urged other witnesses allegedly abused by Mr Brunel to come forward. “The judge is listening, the authorities are listening, I’m listening,” Ms Giuffre told NBC News. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]