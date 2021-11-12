Entrepreneur who went to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries who flew into space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard

William Shatner, center, describes what the g-forces of the Blue Origin lift off did to his face as Chris Boshuizen, left, and Glen de Vries all look on

A man who travelled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when a small plane crashed in northern New Jersey.

Glen de Vries (49) of New York City, and Thomas Fischer (54) of Hopatcong, were aboard the single-engine Cessna 172 that went down on Thursday in a wooded area of Hampton Township.

The aircraft had departed from Essex County Airport in Caldwell and was headed to Sussex Airport when the Federal Aviation Administration alerted public safety agencies to look for the missing plane around 3pm. Emergency crews found the wreckage around 4pm.

De Vries founded Medidata Solutions, a tech company, and was a trustee at Carnegie Mellon University. He travelled October 13 aboard New Shepard, the spacecraft of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company, spending more than 10 minutes in space after launching along with Shatner and others.

Fischer owned and was the head instructor at his family-run flight school, Fischer Aviation.

The US National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.