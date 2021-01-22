End of QAnon? Conspiracy theorists left to face reality as their predicted Trump-backed coup failed to arrive

QAnon believers were left in disarray this week after the inauguration of president Joe Biden passed without the triumphant mass arrests of Democrats that they had predicted.

In online spaces popular with the cult-like conspiracist movement, users watched the ceremony proceed with mounting disbelief as chances of the promised military coup withered in real time.

Some people angrily renounced QAnon’s theories, declaring them “a total hoax”, “one big delusion”, “complete bulls---”, or a psychological warfare operation designed to distract Mr Trump’s supporters from enacting real change.

“It’s over. We lost,” said one.

Others attempted to keep the faith, suggesting that the “plan” was still in motion behind the scenes, while others appeared distraught at what they believed to be the victory of a worldwide Satanic cabal. Most vowed to continue the fight, in some cases violently or via “civil war”.

The situation did not appear much changed by a call to stand down from Ron Watkins, administrator of the 8chan web forum where QAnon began, whom some researchers suspect to be the real identity of the movement’s enigmatic prophet “Q”.

The reaction offered mixed omens for where the QAnon movement will go next, having already played a central role in this month’s riot at the US Capitol, as well as inspiring kidnapping and terror plots over the past two years. While some adherents showed signs of reconsidering their views and stepping back from future violence, others appeared to be doubling down, and white supremacist groups are already exploiting the chaos to hunt for recruits.

Read More

Since 2017, Q has posted on 8chan claiming to be a high-level US government insider dropping hints of a secret plan by the US military to retake power, with Mr Trump as the figurehead. The posts inspired a thriving community devoted to “researching” the supposed conspiracy, as well as the slogan “trust the plan”.

But Q has been largely silent since Mr Biden’s victory in last year’s election, and after the attack at the US Capitol most followers pinned their hopes on a last-minute interruption of the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

Expand Close David Reinert holds up a large ‘Q’ sign waiting for Donald Trump at a rally. Photo: Rick Loomis/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Reinert holds up a large ‘Q’ sign waiting for Donald Trump at a rally. Photo: Rick Loomis/Getty Images

In Telegram channels devoted to QAnon and the “Stop the Steal” movement, users shared memes about eating popcorn while “enjoying the show” that was about to unfold.

As Mr Biden was sworn in, movement leaders suggested that this was necessary for the arrest of Mr Biden to proceed. “Relax. We have to let them complete the crime of high treason,” said a Telegram user, with 13 minutes to go until the end of Mr Trump’s term.

Even 28 minutes after Mr Biden took power, some continued to hope, often expressing that they were not sure what to believe. One user speculated that video of Mr Biden speaking might be a “deepfake” generated by artificial intelligence to cover words by Mr Trump.

The mood was buoyed by a statement from Mr Trump’s son, Eric Trump, which ended with “the best is yet to come”.

By that time, however, many others had given in, often confessing that they felt heartbroken, devastated. Someone posted a link to a Telegram channel for a therapy service. Other reactions were more sardonic, such as: “I trust that we are f---ed.”

In the comments section of a QAnon news source on Telegram, furious readers shared images of the channel’s logo with “FAKE NEWS” written over it, as well as images of Donald Trump with the word “TRAITOR”.

A common theory was that QAnon had undermined the Trumpist movement by convincing people to stay home and wait for the military to deliver them a win.

Even on a dedicated QAnon forum, posts had titles such as “Oaths taking place, there is no plan” and “It’s over and nothing makes sense... absolutely nothing”.

Amid the chaos, merchandise sites continued to hawk memorabilia, with one Telegram poster advertising a “gold plated $1,000 bill” emblazoned with Mr Trump’s face.

Clicking through, customers were told that the item was now free but in very high demand, and urged to pay up to $8.95 in postage to secure theirs quickly.

There was evidence of white supremacist groups attempting to recruit disaffected believers by blaming QAnon’s defeat on Jewish people. One recruiter, whose profile picture showed a neo-Nazi symbol known as the black sun, posted in a pro-Trump Telegram channel that Trump had “betrayed white people”.

Arguing for “total war” as the only way out, they directed users towards another channel that recommended reading speeches and books by Adolf Hitler and the British fascist leader Oswald Mosley.

Telegraph

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]