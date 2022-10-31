Elon Musk under fire after sharing Twitter conspiracy theory on Pelosi husband attack

Elon Musk has been criticised for sharing a Twitter conspiracy about the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Mike Blake

Elon Musk became embroiled in a misinformation row within days of taking over Twitter after sharing an unfounded conspiracy theory about the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Paul Pelosi (82) suffered a skull fracture after an assailant broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco looking for Ms Pelosi, the Democrat House Speaker, who was in Washington at the time.

Mr Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn on Thursday, wrote on the social media platform that there could be “more than meets the eye” to the attack, before linking to an article about a conspiracy theory that Mr Pelosi knew his attacker.

Following a backlash, Mr Musk appeared to have deleted the tweet about five hours later.

It came as users waited to see how the world’s richest man would deal with misinformation on Twitter.

He has declared himself a “free speech absolutist,” but also indicated that Twitter should not become a “free-for-all hellscape”.

His comment about Mr Pelosi was a response to Hillary Clinton. She had highlighted on Twitter how David DePape (42), the man charged with the attempted murder of Mr Pelosi, previously spread QAnon and other far-right conspiracy theories.

Mr Musk responded: “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye.”

He posted a link to an article in a free weekly newspaper in southern California, which outlined the conspiracy theory about Mr Pelosi.

Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in his own home, with his wife in Washington DC at the time.

In 2016 the same newspaper had reported on a conspiracy theory that Ms Clinton had died and been replaced by a body double in a debate with Donald Trump.

According to the San Francisco police chief, the intruder broke into the Pelosi house through a back door.

Aerial photographs showed shattered glass behind the townhouse.

In a letter posted to Twitter, before Mr Musk’s tweet, Ms Pelosi said: “A violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. [We] are heartbroken and traumatised.”

CNN reported last night that the intruder had brought with him a bag containing zip ties and duct tape.

Many Republicans have spoken out against the attack, including Steve Scalise, a senior Republican congressman who was shot at a baseball practice in 2017.

The gunman had previously been a volunteer on the presidential campaign of left-wing Democrat Bernie Sanders.

Mr Scalise said he was “disgusted” by the attack on Mr Pelosi.

